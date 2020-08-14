Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners vote to use cares act money to reopen schools.

Less than a quarter of adults believe the American economy is “excellent” or “good,” a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll finds.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Schools in Alachua County can expect aid soon.

Alachua County commissioners voted to use cares act money to help teachers prepare to reopen schools.

The commission authorized $750,000 to be used for additional digital teaching training.

They also removed the July 31 eligibility requirement of hardships so teachers and furloughed employees can receive money from the individual cares act grant program.

The measure were approved unanimously.

