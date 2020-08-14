Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Another free food giveaway is planned for Friday in Belleview.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon the Belleview Church of Christ welcomes anyone in need of help to the drive-thru distribution.

They say 200 boxes of food will be available to people in Marion County.

Just drive up for food items to be placed in your car.

Food giveaway (Facebook)

