Gov. Ron DeSantis issues Executive Order and suspends Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from public office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has been suspended from public office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the executive order on Friday afternoon, one day after Daniels was arrested on charges of evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement.

Daniels was accused of ordering his deputies to arrest his former mistress. The affair began while bother were employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office. She was his subordinate.

He has been released on bond.

Here is a copy of DeSantis’ full Executive Order below:

WHEREAS, on July 7, 2020, I issued Confidential Executive Order 20-168, assigning the Honorable BRAD KING, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida to the Fourth Judicial Circuit with respect to an investigation by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding allegations of official misconduct against Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels; and

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 7(a) of Florida Constitution provides that the Governor may suspend from office any county officer for commission of a felony; and

WHEREAS, Darryl Daniels is presently serving as Sheriff of Clay County, Florida, having been elected in November 2016 to serve a four-year term; and

WHEREAS, on August 13, 2020, Darryl Daniels was charged by Information for the felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, in violation of section 918.13, Florida Statutes, and three counts of misdemeanor charge of false report to law enforcement authorities, in violation of section 837.05(1)(a), Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, violation of section 918.13, Florida Statutes, constitutes a felony of the third degree and violation of section 837.05(1)(a), Florida Statutes, constitutes a misdemeanor of the first degree ; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the Clay County, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Darryl Daniels be immediately suspended from the public office, which he now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(a), find as follows:

A. Darryl Daniels is, and at all times material hereto was, Sheriff, Clay County, Florida.

B. The office of Sheriff, Clay County, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(a).

C. The Information alleges that Darryl Daniels has committed felony acts in violation of the Laws of Florida. This suspension is predicated upon the Information which are incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective immediately:

Section 1. Darryl Daniels is suspended from the public office, which he now holds, to wit: Sheriff, Clay County, Florida.

Section 2. Darryl Daniels is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today, until further Executive Order is issued, or as otherwise provided by law.

Section 3 . Executive Order 20-168, which assigned the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit to the Fourth Judicial Circuit to represent the State of Florida relating to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels for allegations of official misconduct, pursuant to section 27.151(3), Florida Statutes, is no longer confidential.

