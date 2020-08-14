In case you missed it: Aug 13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida have confirmed the coronavirus can spread through the airways. A research team at UF succeeded in isolating a live virus from Aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The team collected the air samples from a room in a ward dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Shands.
The Alachua County Jail is getting upgrades to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.
Last week commissioners approved $800,000 in CARES act money for improvements to the jail. Some of the money will be used for an air duct purification system to sanitize the air year round. The department will also buy portable UV light units to sanitize rooms in the jail.
Other local headlines include:
- 13-year incumbent Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell is being challenged by District 20 State Representative, Clovis Watson Jr.
- Check out what’s happening in Columbia County, with our Columbia County report.
- State Road 24 between Rosewood and Otter Creek in Levy County is open. It was closed because of a sinkhole.
- All five incumbents will remain seated in Fanning Springs and there will be no elections this fall.
- A Man in Levy County got arrested for grand theft at beginning of month, got arrested again.
- A group of women in Gainesville have been warning others to be careful after a scary encounter with an unidentified man over the weekend.
- Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turned himself in, and he faces four charges.
- Florida’s Education Commissioner visited Dixie County High School on Thursday.
- Alachua County Commissioners vote to use CARES act money to reopen schools.
- Felons Voting Clarification Comes Too Late for Primary.
- ACPS hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at Metcalfe Elementary School.
- Business owners in Marion County are trying to keep up as best they can, with the county’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.
- The NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, but FBS football is still alive.
- After 47-years of business, Leonardo’s 706 has officially announced it will permanently close. A Gainesville food blogger reacts to its closing.
- Activists held a Community town hall with Sen. Keith Perry a they talked about criminal justice.
- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dixie County has nearly doubled in the last week. A majority of those cases are coming from the Cross City Correctional Institution.
National Headlines include:
- White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’.
- AMC movie theatres plan on offering 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening.
- Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.