In case you missed it: Aug 13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida have confirmed the coronavirus can spread through the airways. A research team at UF succeeded in isolating a live virus from Aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The team collected the air samples from a room in a ward dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Shands.

The Alachua County Jail is getting upgrades to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.

Last week commissioners approved $800,000 in CARES act money for improvements to the jail. Some of the money will be used for an air duct purification system to sanitize the air year round. The department will also buy portable UV light units to sanitize rooms in the jail.

