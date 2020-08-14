Advertisement

Judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the Governor’s job approval has seen a 31 point swing since April, in part because he has not issued a statewide mask order.
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the Governor’s job approval has seen a 31 point swing since April, in part because he has not issued a statewide mask order.(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawsuit seeking to keep schools closed is still alive on Friday morning.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s largest teacher’s union against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to open public schools for in-person learning.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the Florida Education Association against DeSantis, the Department of Education, and Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

“We are Wuhan, as far as the rest of the world is concerned,” FEA attorney Ron Meyer told the judge Thursday. “We’re going to make a political judgment, apparently, at the state level, to rush to open schools, damn the torpedoes, who cares whether it’s safe or not, and that’s just simply not right and it’s not constitutional.”

If mediation is unsuccessful through Tuesday, trial will begin Wednesday.

Stay with WCJB for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vanguard teacher charged with unlawful sex with a minor

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
According to Ocala Police, 31-year old Nick Elder was living and admitted having sexual relations with a 17-year old Vanguard student.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

“There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Darryl Daniels is out on bond on Friday morning and the Clay County Sheriff did not waste any time responding to his arrest.

News

NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.

Latest News

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/14

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We shared our favorite ways to de-stress during our weekly chat with Mr. Bob at K-Country.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon the Belleview Church of Christ welcomes anyone in need of help to the drive-thru distribution.

News

SR-24 is now open says FDOT

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff

News

Alachua County Commission vote to help teachers prepare to reopen schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Levy County Deputies arrest man suspected of grand theft

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

2020 Primary Preview: Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
13-year incumbent Sheriff Sadie Darnell is challenged by District 20 State Representative Clovis Watson Jr.