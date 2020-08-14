Judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawsuit seeking to keep schools closed is still alive on Friday morning.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s largest teacher’s union against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to open public schools for in-person learning.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the Florida Education Association against DeSantis, the Department of Education, and Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

“We are Wuhan, as far as the rest of the world is concerned,” FEA attorney Ron Meyer told the judge Thursday. “We’re going to make a political judgment, apparently, at the state level, to rush to open schools, damn the torpedoes, who cares whether it’s safe or not, and that’s just simply not right and it’s not constitutional.”

If mediation is unsuccessful through Tuesday, trial will begin Wednesday.

