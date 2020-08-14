Levy County roadway now open after a sinkhole caused blockage

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway is back open after a sinkhole formed requiring emergency construction.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say state Road 24 between Rosewood and otter creek in Levy County is open.

Last month a sinkhole opened up eventually blocking both lanes. While the road is safe to drive on now, repairs are still under way, drivers should prepare for delays.

