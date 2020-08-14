Advertisement

Man arrested for grand theft at beginning of month, gets arrested again

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - That didn’t take long, a man arrested for grand theft at the beginning of the month is back behind bars. This time he is suspected of operating a chop shop.

On Wednesday, Levy County deputies arrested 51-year-old Oscar Guerra on charges of grand theft and operating a chop shop.

Deputies say they found him in possession of two stolen vehicles, one with the vin numbers concealed.

The vehicles were reported stolen from across the state.

