Marion County Fire Rescue holds rare live fire training

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - As wildfires burn across parts of the western United States, here in north central Florida, firefighters face their own set of challenges.

One Marion County Fire Rescue crew participated in live fire training on Friday - working on different skills including their search and rescue technique, victim removal, fire suppression and fire ventilation.

EXERCISE! | Today @MCFRPIO firefighters are participating in live fire training. This is the most realistic training they can do without responding to an emergency. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/p0nfwQ6vRk — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) August 14, 2020

The building was donated to MCFR by St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview.

After several years of the building housing the church’s food pantry and soup kitchen, church staff said they plan to improve their thrift store after the building is burned and demolished.

Division Chief of Training and Safety with MCFR, Drew Rogers said, it’s a once in a life opportunity for these firefighters.

“The layout of the building is very chopped up for lack of a better term inside so there’s multiple rooms that interconnect and there’s actually separate levels where you might have two steps that go down, you enter into another room, it got back up another step so those always throw little wild cards for our guys as they go through and search for their victims and the fire itself,” Rogers said.

This event concluded nearly two months of specialized instruction for these firefighters.

