Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff walks back small part of face mask ban

Marion County Sheriff Bill Woods
Marion County Sheriff Bill Woods(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After some backlash the Marion County Sheriff is walking back a small part of his face mask ban.

In a new statement on Friday, Sheriff Billy Woods released a statement saying visitors will be required to remove the mask for security cameras, however, they will be allowed to put it back on if they want to.

Earlier this week, Woods made headlines when he issued a “no mask” order for deputies and office visitors. Woods sent out an email Tuesday to his staff informing them of the new policy, writing, “this is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion.”

There are exceptions to the rule, like having to wear masks at the county courthouse, the jail, at public and private schools that require masks, hospitals, and when deputies are responding to a nursing home, an address where there is a known COVID-19 alert, or on a call that involves a high risk elderly person. Once the action that required the mask is completed, the mask are to be removed immediately.

Sheriff Woods added that if any of his staff are confronted by someone that takes issue with them not wearing a mask, they are to respond, “I am not required to wear a mask nor will I, per the Order of the Sheriff” before walking away.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala’s face mask ordinance is being challenged in court

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawyer in Ocala has filed a complaint in Marion County, asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction.

News

Marion County Public School employee charged with unlawful sex with a minor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
According to Ocala Police, 31-year old Nick Elder was living and admitted having sexual relations with a 17-year old Vanguard student.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s largest teacher’s union against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to open public schools for in-person learning.

Latest News

News

“There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Darryl Daniels is out on bond on Friday morning and the Clay County Sheriff did not waste any time responding to his arrest.

News

NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/14

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We shared our favorite ways to de-stress during our weekly chat with Mr. Bob at K-Country.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon the Belleview Church of Christ welcomes anyone in need of help to the drive-thru distribution.

News

SR-24 is now open says FDOT

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff

News

Alachua County Commission vote to help teachers prepare to reopen schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff