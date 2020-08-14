Advertisement

NCAA nixes championship tournaments for fall

UF teams still preparing for season
Gators can still prepare for season
Gators can still prepare for season(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -NCAA President Mark Emmert said on Thursday that it would be impossible to conduct fall sports championship tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing not enough involvement from schools.

On Wednesday, the Big East conference became the latest Division I league to postpone fall sports competition through the end of the semester, leaving less than 50 percent participation rate.

The decision impacts the title hopes of the University of Florida soccer, volleyball, and cross country teams. Those teams, as members of the SEC, can still formulate a schedule and play a season, but what stakes they’ll be competing for remains uncertain. The NCAA maintains there is a possibility those events could be held in the winter or spring.

The NCAA’s move doesn’t necessarily rule out a College Football Playoff. The participating schools for that event are determined by a separate committee.

