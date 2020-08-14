NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday.

Little Red Shoes will be a virtual event benefitting Ronald McDonald House.

The money raised helps serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Sherry Houston, said the money raised will make a huge difference to families in need.

“There is nothing more humbling than serving a family who is truly in crisis,” said Houston. “Our families are coming from all over the world and we provide them with a warm bed, a shower, free internet they even have to opportunity to do their laundry for free.”

During the event starting at 8 pm, participants can participate in a live auction, silent auction and Adopt-a-Room program. To participate click here.

