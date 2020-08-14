Advertisement

NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday.

Little Red Shoes will be a virtual event benefitting Ronald McDonald House.

The money raised helps serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Sherry Houston, said the money raised will make a huge difference to families in need.

“There is nothing more humbling than serving a family who is truly in crisis,” said Houston. “Our families are coming from all over the world and we provide them with a warm bed, a shower, free internet they even have to opportunity to do their laundry for free.”

During the event starting at 8 pm, participants can participate in a live auction, silent auction and Adopt-a-Room program. To participate click here.

TV20 is proud a sponsor of the Little Red Shoes fundraiser.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

