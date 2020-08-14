Advertisement

Players celebrate FHSAA decision to start fall sports

The heated debate ended in a vote 11-5
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The announcement of fall sports starting back up is news for all faculty and staff, as well as student-athletes today. The decision came during a board meeting held by the Florida High School Athletics Association and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to decide the future of 2020 fall sports. To find a breakdown of the FHSAA meeting, click here.

While none of the student-athletes had a say in the FHSAA meeting, it’s good news to many of them, especially those playing their last season, like PK Yonge football senior, Taylor Kendrick.

“We have been working all summer long,” Kendrick said. “[We’ve been] taking it one day at a time because we know it can end any day. So we take it [as if it was] the last day. We are happy we have a season so we can see what we can do.”

Kendrick says the survival of the season will be a team effort from both players and school staff.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about the people at home,” Kendrick said. “As soon as I get home from any football activity ... it’s gonna be ‘take a shower. Don’t touch them until I take a shower. Wash off everything and make sure they’re safe'.”

When it comes down to it, he said, “I’m just happy we have a season. That’s good news.”

Practices are set to start Aug. 24th. The allowable date for regular season games and meets is set for Sept. 4th

