State Attorney responds to Clay County Sheriff Daniels public statement regarding investigation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turned himself in on Thursday after he allegedly was given an ultimatum by a special prosecutor to either resign or be arrested.

Daniels was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to police officers.

He allegedly ordered his deputies to arrest his former mistress.

However, State Attorney Brad King who serves the fifth judicial circuit of Florida says that is not the case.

“What was proposed to the Sheriff was after his arrest an early disposition of the case that would allow him to potentially retain his pension,” King said.

Two emails were sent to the Sheriff’s criminal in regards to the case and the proposed agreement.

In the emails King sent an email to Daniels’s attorney discussing his possible arrest and if there was any information he could give to King about his client earlier in the week.

On Friday, Governor DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Daniels from running for re-election.

