“There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Darryl Daniels is out on bond on Friday morning and the Clay County Sheriff did not waste any time responding after his arrest.

Just hours after he was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to police officers, Daniels took to YouTube and Facebook in a seven minute video. According to the sheriff, this whole ordeal is a political stunt aimed at causing him harm before the election.

“I said you know, there’s dirty politics in Clay County, and I believe I have the answer to stop it - it should stop,” he said in the video. “But sometimes people go to great lengths to achieve a goal or do something that they think they know, they think they want to do, such as attain a political office.”

Daniels is accused of ordering his deputies to arrest his former mistress.

Daniels turned himself in on Thursday night before being released without bond. According to Daniels’ lawyer, the sheriff does not plan to resign and will still go up for re-election on Tuesday.

For his full video statement see below:

