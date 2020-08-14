Advertisement

“There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, released a video warning he will deputize the county's legal gun owners in the face of violent protests, if needed.
Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, released a video warning he will deputize the county's legal gun owners in the face of violent protests, if needed.(Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office/WCJB/Gray News)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Darryl Daniels is out on bond on Friday morning and the Clay County Sheriff did not waste any time responding after his arrest.

Just hours after he was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to police officers, Daniels took to YouTube and Facebook in a seven minute video. According to the sheriff, this whole ordeal is a political stunt aimed at causing him harm before the election.

“I said you know, there’s dirty politics in Clay County, and I believe I have the answer to stop it - it should stop,” he said in the video. “But sometimes people go to great lengths to achieve a goal or do something that they think they know, they think they want to do, such as attain a political office.”

Daniels is accused of ordering his deputies to arrest his former mistress.

RELATED STORY: Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces four charges

Daniels turned himself in on Thursday night before being released without bond. According to Daniels’ lawyer, the sheriff does not plan to resign and will still go up for re-election on Tuesday.

For his full video statement see below:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vanguard teacher charged with unlawful sex with a minor

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
According to Ocala Police, 31-year old Nick Elder was living and admitted having sexual relations with a 17-year old Vanguard student.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s largest teacher’s union against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to open public schools for in-person learning.

News

NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.

Latest News

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/14

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We shared our favorite ways to de-stress during our weekly chat with Mr. Bob at K-Country.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon the Belleview Church of Christ welcomes anyone in need of help to the drive-thru distribution.

News

SR-24 is now open says FDOT

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff

News

Alachua County Commission vote to help teachers prepare to reopen schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Levy County Deputies arrest man suspected of grand theft

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

2020 Primary Preview: Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
13-year incumbent Sheriff Sadie Darnell is challenged by District 20 State Representative Clovis Watson Jr.