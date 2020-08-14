Advertisement

Tropical Update

Tropics Latest
Tropics Latest(WCJB)
By Bill Quinlan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We are tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic. Josephine is expected to pass north of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend as a weak and poorly organized Tropical Storm. Kyle has formed east of Maryland with 40 mph winds. Tropical Storm Kyle is also expected to move out into the open Atlantic with some further strengthening possible through the weekend. Both storms will remain well offshore with no impact on the Continental U.S.

Marion County Fire Rescue holds rare live fire training

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
One Marion County Fire Rescue crew participated in live fire training on Friday - working on different skills including their search and rescue technique, victim removal, fire suppression and fire ventilation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues Executive Order and suspends Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from public office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the executive order on Friday afternoon, one day after Daniels was arrested on charges of evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement.

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Ocala’s face mask ordinance is being challenged in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawyer in Ocala has filed a complaint in Marion County, asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction.

Marion County Sheriff walks back small part of face mask ban

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In a new statement on Friday, Sheriff Woods released a statement updating his requirements for visitors to the sheriffs office.

Ocala Police arrest MCPS employee for admitting to having sex with a minor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
According to Ocala Police, 31-year old Nick Elder was living and admitted having sexual relations with a 17-year old Vanguard student.

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 7 hours ago