Tropical Update

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We are tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic. Josephine is expected to pass north of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend as a weak and poorly organized Tropical Storm. Kyle has formed east of Maryland with 40 mph winds. Tropical Storm Kyle is also expected to move out into the open Atlantic with some further strengthening possible through the weekend. Both storms will remain well offshore with no impact on the Continental U.S.

