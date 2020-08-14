Advertisement

UF researchers confirm the coronavirus can spread through airways

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida have confirmed the coronavirus can spread through the airways.

A research team at UF succeeded in isolating a live virus from aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

They used water vapor to enlarge the aerosols so they could be collected from the air.

It was then transferred into a liquid-rich substance to preserve the pathogen.

"You should never let your guard down," said UF Virologist Dr. John Lednicky. Social distancing is very important because the closer you get to someone who's producing a virus, whether they are sick or not, the higher the risk. The risk is at zero if you get more than a few feet away because there's these infectious particles in the air that you might breathe in."

The team collected the air samples from a room in a ward dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Shands Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Columbia County Report: August 13

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Health department leaders were forced to move COVID-19 testing in Columbia County because of traffic problems. Mike mckee tells us where the new location is in this week's columbia county report.

Local

ACPS hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Metcalfe Elementary School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
There was a groundbreaking for an Alachua County school's reconstruction Thursday morning.

Local

Gainesville Police respond to multiple calls of men exposing themselves

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
A group of women in Gainesville warn others to be careful after a scary encounter with an unidentified man over the weekend.

Local

Florida’s Education Commissioner visited Dixie County High School on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students in much of North-Central Florida are wrapping up their first week of classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Education Commissioner is checking in to find out how the start of school is going, and on Thursday, he stopped in Dixie County.

Latest News

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NCAA cancels all NCAA Division 1 Championships, FBS football still alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The NCAA pulls the plug on championships for the fall, however, football season for a few conferences is still a go.

News

Felons Voting Clarification Comes Too Late for Primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new guidance clarifies as long as a felon has paid the total of what they originally owed, they can register. Additional fees or interest added to their original debt can’t count against them.

Local

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces four charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kent Justice
Sheriff Daniels had his mistress, who was his subordinate as a correctional officer, arrested on stalking allegations back in May of 2019.

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate - 5pm

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Business owners react to Ocala’s new mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Business owners are trying to keep up as best they can, with Marion County’s rising COVID-19 numbers and with the passing of the city council’s mask mandate.