UF researchers confirm the coronavirus can spread through airways

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida have confirmed the coronavirus can spread through the airways.

A research team at UF succeeded in isolating a live virus from aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

They used water vapor to enlarge the aerosols so they could be collected from the air.

It was then transferred into a liquid-rich substance to preserve the pathogen.

"You should never let your guard down," said UF Virologist Dr. John Lednicky. Social distancing is very important because the closer you get to someone who's producing a virus, whether they are sick or not, the higher the risk. The risk is at zero if you get more than a few feet away because there's these infectious particles in the air that you might breathe in."

The team collected the air samples from a room in a ward dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Shands Hospital.

