Vanguard teacher charged with unlawful sex with a minor

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Vanguard High School teacher is behind bars on Friday afternoon after being charged for unlawful sex with a minor.

According to Ocala Police, 31-year-old Nick Elder lived and admitted to having sexual relations with a 17-year-old Vanguard student.

In the police report, the victim tells officers that she met Elder through Tinder. The victim goes on to tell OPD that she moved in with Elder after she wanted to leave her mother’s home - since the two were constantly fighting. She moved into the teacher’s one-bedroom apartment, where they ended up sleeping on the same bed every day.

When asked if she had a sexual relationship with Elder, she told police, “yes, but I didn’t want it to be.”

She goes on to tell officers that she felt pressured to have a sexual relationship with him, however, she was not forced to have sex - during her interview she states that she believed she had no other choice, because she was living with him without paying rent.

The victim also advised the police that she was given marijuana and various types of alcohol during her time with Elder.

The 17-year old girl also told police she believes there may be other girls in a relationship with Elder.

Elder was placed on administrative leave.

Other charges may be pending.

OPD is asking anyone else who is a victim of Elder’s or has more information to contact Detective Coughlin at 352-369-7000.

