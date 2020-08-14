Advertisement

Weekend Planner: August 15-16

(WCJB)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With heat and pretty decent chance of rain in the forecast this weekend, it might be a good time to spend some time in the AC.

Whether you want sports, movies, or game shows, the networks of WCJB have them all!

Later on Friday night on TV20 at 9, ABC’s News Magazine 20/20 is airing Texas Love Triangle. It looks at a man, whose bail is set at $1 million while he awaits his sentencing after being found guilty of killing his pregnant wife.

Saturday, the NBA playoff’s western conference play in game starts at 2:30 pm. The pregame show will also air on TV20 at 2 pm. Sunday afternoon will feature some WNBA action starting at 1 pm with the Dallas Wings facing off against the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Seattle Storm versus Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m.

Sunday night you can enjoy a variety of game show options, starting with Celebrity Family Feud at 8, followed by Press Your Luck and Match Game.

You can find some of your favorite adult animation shows Friday night on the CW, with favorites like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

Saturday, at 8 p.m., you can watch the 2004 Mystery Thriller Secret Window, which stars Johnny Depp as a writer who gets accused of plagairasm by a man who plans on ruining his life. On Sunday, you can enjoy some popular family sitcoms starting with the Goldbergs at 5 p.m. followed by Black-ish at 6.

Friday night on channel 20.4, The Circle, you can get some laughs with the Jeff Foxworthy show, which will be on from 9-10 p.m. You can enjoy some other country favorites as well on Saturday night, with Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker performing at the Grand Ole Opry live in Nashville. Also on Sunday at 9 p.m. on the True Crime Network, channel 20.5, you can listen to the the Confessions of a Killer: The Russell Williams Tapes.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Fire Rescue holds rare live fire training

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Ocala’s face mask ordinance is being challenged in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawyer in Ocala has filed a complaint in Marion County, asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction.

News

Marion County Sheriff walks back small part of face mask ban

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In a new statement on Friday, Sheriff Woods released a statement updating his requirements for visitors to the sheriffs office.

Latest News

News

Marion County Public School employee charged with unlawful sex with a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
According to Ocala Police, 31-year old Nick Elder was living and admitted having sexual relations with a 17-year old Vanguard student.

News

Drive-thru, free food distribution available Friday in Belleview

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s largest teacher’s union against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to open public schools for in-person learning.

News

“There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Darryl Daniels is out on bond on Friday morning and the Clay County Sheriff did not waste any time responding to his arrest.

News

NCFL’s Ronald McDonald House to host Little Red Shoes fundraiser

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/14

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We shared our favorite ways to de-stress during our weekly chat with Mr. Bob at K-Country.