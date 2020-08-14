Weekend Planner: August 15-16

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With heat and pretty decent chance of rain in the forecast this weekend, it might be a good time to spend some time in the AC.

Whether you want sports, movies, or game shows, the networks of WCJB have them all!

Later on Friday night on TV20 at 9, ABC’s News Magazine 20/20 is airing Texas Love Triangle. It looks at a man, whose bail is set at $1 million while he awaits his sentencing after being found guilty of killing his pregnant wife.

Saturday, the NBA playoff’s western conference play in game starts at 2:30 pm. The pregame show will also air on TV20 at 2 pm. Sunday afternoon will feature some WNBA action starting at 1 pm with the Dallas Wings facing off against the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Seattle Storm versus Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m.

Sunday night you can enjoy a variety of game show options, starting with Celebrity Family Feud at 8, followed by Press Your Luck and Match Game.

You can find some of your favorite adult animation shows Friday night on the CW, with favorites like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

Saturday, at 8 p.m., you can watch the 2004 Mystery Thriller Secret Window, which stars Johnny Depp as a writer who gets accused of plagairasm by a man who plans on ruining his life. On Sunday, you can enjoy some popular family sitcoms starting with the Goldbergs at 5 p.m. followed by Black-ish at 6.

Friday night on channel 20.4, The Circle, you can get some laughs with the Jeff Foxworthy show, which will be on from 9-10 p.m. You can enjoy some other country favorites as well on Saturday night, with Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker performing at the Grand Ole Opry live in Nashville. Also on Sunday at 9 p.m. on the True Crime Network, channel 20.5, you can listen to the the Confessions of a Killer: The Russell Williams Tapes.

