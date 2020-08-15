Advertisement

Adoption fees waived at Summer Lovin’ event

By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Camp McConnell is alive again with summer lovin', the kind where you can adopt a new member of the family. We’ll show you some of the dogs and cats up for adoption this weekend.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "the adoption event will be at camp McConnell all weekend but before they actually let you on the premises you will have to answer some COVID related question such as have you left the country recently. They'll also take your temperature and they are asking everyone to were a mask at all times."

The event will be held from 10 am to 5 pm every day and there will be 40 dogs and 35 cats at the camp. Those that aren't adopted Saturday will be switched out for a different group on Sunday.

A shelter supervisor says summer is their busiest time but currently the animal shelter is more full than usual. During this event, there is no cost to adopt.

Shelter supervisor Jane Grantman said, "our adoption fees are typically 20 dollars for cats and 40 for dogs but this weekend they're waived."

One of the reasons this event is held at camp McConnell this year is the wide-open spaces make it easier to social distance. Dogs are being kept in 3 separate locations and cats in the main hall. Grantman says it’s even kind of a retreat for those dogs who love all the space when going on walks.

