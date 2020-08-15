Alachua County commission devotes hundreds of thousands of dollars of CARES Act money to school employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Financial help is on the way for schools in Alachua County.

The Alachua County Commission is devoting three-quarters of a million dollars of CARES act funding to teachers and school employees.

Commissioners say the money will help train teachers on digital learning and lesson plan development.

They also extended the deadline for furloughed staff to apply for individual assist grants to December 31.

