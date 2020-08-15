Art Walk returns to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Art walk is returning to the City of Ocala during the pandemic.

The first Friday art walk is scheduled for September 4 from 6 to 9 P.M. It will occur again the first Friday of every month through May.

Visitors will experience hands-on art activities and demonstrations. Local artists will also be selling their works throughout downtown.

Sanitizing stations will be provided and people are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

