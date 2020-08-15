Blackshear signs pro deal in Israel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former University of Florida basketball player Kerry Blackshear, Jr. has signed his first pro contract, and he’s willing to travel awfully far to accomplish his goal.

The 6-foot-10 Blackshear will join Hapoel Galil Gilboa of the Israeli Premier Basketball League, according to eurobasket.com.

In his only season as a Gator after transferring from Virginia Tech, Blackshear averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game and was an All-SEC second team selection. He can lean on at least one familiar name for guidance in Israel. Former Gator Patric Young also plays for Hapoel Galil Gilboa.

