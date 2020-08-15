First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since March, First Baptist Church of Alachua held a food drive Saturday morning.

The free food distribution was open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, but was drive-thru only.

The event was set to run from 10 a.m. til noon, but volunteers said they started well ahead of schedule - thanks to a line of cars, wrapping all the way out and around the parking lot, that showed up as early as 7:30.

Every vehicle that came through received an assortment of items - ranging from canned goods and pasta, to even a frozen chicken and a gallon of milk.

Volunteers wore face masks and gloves, so they could safely load the bags of food into each vehicle.

First Baptist partnered with the non-profit food distribution company Farm Share, out of Jacksonville, to help supply all the items.

The groceries were delivered on a refrigerated truck to ensure freshness.

Church officials said they had enough food for roughly 300 families.

