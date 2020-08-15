Advertisement

First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Bags of food were given to those in need at the First Baptist Church of Alachua food drive.
Bags of food were given to those in need at the First Baptist Church of Alachua food drive.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since March, First Baptist Church of Alachua held a food drive Saturday morning.

The free food distribution was open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, but was drive-thru only.

The event was set to run from 10 a.m. til noon, but volunteers said they started well ahead of schedule - thanks to a line of cars, wrapping all the way out and around the parking lot, that showed up as early as 7:30.

Every vehicle that came through received an assortment of items - ranging from canned goods and pasta, to even a frozen chicken and a gallon of milk.

Volunteers wore face masks and gloves, so they could safely load the bags of food into each vehicle.

First Baptist partnered with the non-profit food distribution company Farm Share, out of Jacksonville, to help supply all the items.

The groceries were delivered on a refrigerated truck to ensure freshness.

Church officials said they had enough food for roughly 300 families.

