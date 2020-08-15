Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints interim Clay County Sheriff after suspension of Derryl Daniels

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One North Central Florida County has a new sheriff after the suspension of their former Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Special Agent Matt Walsh is now the interim sheriff of Clay County after being appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis today.

Bringing in someone from outside the county instead of promoting under Sheriff Ray Walden. DeSantis didn’t say why he appointed Walsh, but says removing Daniels is in the best interest of Clay County and it’s residents.

Daniels is charged with witness tampering and lying to law enforcement. This after an affair with a coworker while working for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.

Daniels can’t serve in public office or be eligible for reelection in November unless he is acquitted.

