In case you missed it: August 14

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Check out our top local, statewide, and nationwide stories.

A Vanguard High School employee is behind bars tonight, charged with unlawful sex with a minor.

Police say the 17-year-old Vanguard student met 31-year-old Nick Elder on Tinder. Elder admitted to having sexual relations with the female student.

The victim told police she moved in with elder after she wanted to leave her mother’s home.

He also worked as a special needs paraprofessional at Hillcrest High School, Dunnellon Elementary, and Marion Oaks Elementary. Police suspect there may be more victims.

Days after the order went into effect, Ocala’s face mask order is being challenged in court.

Ocala lawyer Christina Miller has filed a complaint asking a judge issue a temporary injunction. The order requires businesses and houses of worship to ask visitors to wear masks.

Miller argues the order is unconstitutional, overreaching, and vague.

