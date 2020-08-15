In case you missed it: August 14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Check out our top local, statewide, and nationwide stories.
A Vanguard High School employee is behind bars tonight, charged with unlawful sex with a minor.
Police say the 17-year-old Vanguard student met 31-year-old Nick Elder on Tinder. Elder admitted to having sexual relations with the female student.
The victim told police she moved in with elder after she wanted to leave her mother’s home.
He also worked as a special needs paraprofessional at Hillcrest High School, Dunnellon Elementary, and Marion Oaks Elementary. Police suspect there may be more victims.
Days after the order went into effect, Ocala’s face mask order is being challenged in court.
Ocala lawyer Christina Miller has filed a complaint asking a judge issue a temporary injunction. The order requires businesses and houses of worship to ask visitors to wear masks.
Miller argues the order is unconstitutional, overreaching, and vague.
Also in our area
- The Art walk is returning to the City of Ocala.
- Adoption fees are being waived at the Summer Lovin’ event.
- Fall sports will be starting soon again at the high school level. Local players celebrate FHSAA decision to start fall sports.
- In Suwannee County, the teachers union president is calling for a mask mandate in schools.
- The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 at the jail.
- One Marion County Fire Rescue crew participated in live fire training on Friday.
- Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order and suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from public office
- Due to the pandemic there has been a rising interest in homeschooling.
National stories include
- The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office. They are endorsing Joe Biden for president.
- Over $425,000 has been raised for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s family. The boy was shot to death by his neighbor in North Carolina.
