Levy County Sheriff’s Office reports first cases of COVID-19 at the jail

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Across North Central Florida corrections facilities have been centers of coronavirus outbreaks.

Now the Levy County sheriff’s office is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 at the jail.

Three inmates have tested positive as of Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say the inmates contracted the virus outside the jail.

The woman and two men are under quarantine. In total 20 employees have also tested positive for COVID-19 including the sheriff.

Three employees are on leave due to the virus.

