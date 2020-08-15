Advertisement

Ramos Strong Motivational Group giving away $500 back to school shopping sprees to those in need

The application is open to students of single parents in Alachua and Polk counties.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One elementary, one middle and one high school student has the chance to receive $500 worth of back to school supplies in a giveaway contest.

The founder said, "So I always had the name Ramos Strong but when I figured out I wanted to do something more I created Ramos Strong motivational group."

Eric Ramos, the founder of Ramos Strong motivational group has a heart for giving back and single-parent households. He's from Polk county.

“And my mother was poor and we didn’t have a lot of resources and I didn’t have good grades. You know I was struggling to get through school and that’s why I target in this back to school giveaway, I’m targeting single-parent households or foster homes because I identify with that. That’s what I look like.”

It's not a task Ramos is tackling alone. A friend of Ramos said, "I just try to help him better his ideas and find a different way, an easier way that gets the whole community involved."

Friend and co-worker Brittany Smith provides support where she can to help Ramos work smarter, not harder.

Smith said, “So one day Eric was out on the street literally asking people for money to help give kids backpacks. I’m like there has to be a different way, there has to be a better way than having a heat stroke. So what he did, he made a Gofundme to make the funds for the backpacks and he raised over $3,600. So he’s gonna use that money to give back to two different communities in Florida.”

If you’re looking to apply for the Ramos Strong giveaway, click the link.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ramos Strong Back to School Giveaway

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ocala face mask ordinance lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

Marion County Fire Rescue holds rare live fire training

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
One Marion County Fire Rescue crew participated in live fire training on Friday - working on different skills including their search and rescue technique, victim removal, fire suppression and fire ventilation.

News

MCSO bans masks due to security cameras

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues Executive Order and suspends Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from public office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the executive order on Friday afternoon, one day after Daniels was arrested on charges of evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement.

News

Marion County Fire Rescue holds rare live fire training

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Ocala’s face mask ordinance is being challenged in court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawyer in Ocala has filed a complaint in Marion County, asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction.