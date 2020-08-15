Ramos Strong Motivational Group giving away $500 back to school shopping sprees to those in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One elementary, one middle and one high school student has the chance to receive $500 worth of back to school supplies in a giveaway contest.

The founder said, "So I always had the name Ramos Strong but when I figured out I wanted to do something more I created Ramos Strong motivational group."

Eric Ramos, the founder of Ramos Strong motivational group has a heart for giving back and single-parent households. He's from Polk county.

“And my mother was poor and we didn’t have a lot of resources and I didn’t have good grades. You know I was struggling to get through school and that’s why I target in this back to school giveaway, I’m targeting single-parent households or foster homes because I identify with that. That’s what I look like.”

It's not a task Ramos is tackling alone. A friend of Ramos said, "I just try to help him better his ideas and find a different way, an easier way that gets the whole community involved."

Friend and co-worker Brittany Smith provides support where she can to help Ramos work smarter, not harder.

Smith said, “So one day Eric was out on the street literally asking people for money to help give kids backpacks. I’m like there has to be a different way, there has to be a better way than having a heat stroke. So what he did, he made a Gofundme to make the funds for the backpacks and he raised over $3,600. So he’s gonna use that money to give back to two different communities in Florida.”

