USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

