Alachua County man arrested after DUI crash

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is in jail after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he drove in the wrong lane on U.S-441 crashing into a truck.

Troopers say thirty-one year-old Angelo Canevari was driving north in the southbound lane early Saturday morning.

They say Canevari then hit an on-coming truck head-on. After he was taken to the hospital, troopers say they noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Canevari is charged with a DUI and remains in the Alachua County jail..

