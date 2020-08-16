Alachua County man arrested after DUI crash
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is in jail after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he drove in the wrong lane on U.S-441 crashing into a truck.
Troopers say thirty-one year-old Angelo Canevari was driving north in the southbound lane early Saturday morning.
They say Canevari then hit an on-coming truck head-on. After he was taken to the hospital, troopers say they noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath.
Canevari is charged with a DUI and remains in the Alachua County jail..
