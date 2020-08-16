Advertisement

August 16 marks 38th anniversary of Ocala woman’s murder

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been 38 years since the discovery of the murder of a Marion County woman.

Rosie Hill, who was 20-years-old at the time, was murdered by serial killer Samuel Little. Years later in 2019, he confessed to killing Hill and dumping her body.

Hill was last seen leaving a bar with an unknown man. Her body was found four days later on August 16, 1982 in a wooded area off of County Road 326. It was determined that Hill was suffocated or strangled by her attacker.

Little told the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Detective Sergeant Michael Mongeluzzo, that he killed Hill because “God put him on this earth to do it”.

Little, now 78, is serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of three women in California in the 1980s. He has provided information on over 90 murders he’s committed nationwide.

