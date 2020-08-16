Advertisement

Days before the Primary Election, voters have limited options for casting their ballot

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about sending in their vote-by-mail ballot days ahead of the Primary Election. The supervisor said there are other options for voters hoping to cast their ballot in this upcoming election.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Primary Elections are just days away, and Saturday was the last opportunity for voters in Alachua County to vote early. However, there are still other options to cast your ballot. Two possibilities are voting in person on election day this Tuesday or returning a vote-by-mail ballot.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections said voters need to deliver them to her office in person or leave them in a dropbox outside of her office.

"The ballots have to be in our office by 7 PM election day, that's this Tuesday by 7 PM. We just want to make sure they are aware that you cannot drop your ballot off on election day at a precinct, at a voting precinct because it has to be in our office before 7 PM," said Supervisor Kim Barton.

She is warning voters about putting their ballot in the mail.

"It takes the mail up to 5 days to get to us. Mail is not processed here. It goes to Jacksonville and then comes back to Gainesville."

According to the supervisor, her office had more than 55,000 requests for vote by mail ballots and have received almost 28,000. If you want to vote in person on Tuesday but requested a vote-by-mail ballot, you can surrender that ballot and vote at their precinct.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 AM until 7 PM.

To find out more about voting in Alachua County, click on the link below.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

Days before the Primary Election, voters have limited options for casting their ballot

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about sending in their vote-by-mail ballot days ahead of the Primary Election. The supervisor said there are other options for voters hoping to cast their ballot in this upcoming election.

News

Marion County Shooting

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

“Little Red Shoes” event helps families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
One of the Ronald McDonald House Charities biggest fundraisers looked a little different this year. The organization hosted a virtual "Little Red Shoes" event, and all of the money will help families staying in the home. The executive director of the house said donors from across the globe had the chance to show their support.

News

FIRST BAPTIST FOOD DRIVE

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
First Baptist partners with Farm Share to feed those in need

VOD Recordings

Levy County sheriff's office reports first cases of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

VOD Recordings

Art Walk returns to Ocala

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Tropical Update

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic

News

Ramos Strong Motivational Group giving away $500 back to school shopping sprees to those in need

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The application is open to students of single parents in Alachua and Polk counties.

News

Ramos Strong Back to School Giveaway

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT