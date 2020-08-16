Days before the Primary Election, voters have limited options for casting their ballot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Primary Elections are just days away, and Saturday was the last opportunity for voters in Alachua County to vote early. However, there are still other options to cast your ballot. Two possibilities are voting in person on election day this Tuesday or returning a vote-by-mail ballot.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections said voters need to deliver them to her office in person or leave them in a dropbox outside of her office.

"The ballots have to be in our office by 7 PM election day, that's this Tuesday by 7 PM. We just want to make sure they are aware that you cannot drop your ballot off on election day at a precinct, at a voting precinct because it has to be in our office before 7 PM," said Supervisor Kim Barton.

She is warning voters about putting their ballot in the mail.

"It takes the mail up to 5 days to get to us. Mail is not processed here. It goes to Jacksonville and then comes back to Gainesville."

According to the supervisor, her office had more than 55,000 requests for vote by mail ballots and have received almost 28,000. If you want to vote in person on Tuesday but requested a vote-by-mail ballot, you can surrender that ballot and vote at their precinct.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 AM until 7 PM.

To find out more about voting in Alachua County, click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.