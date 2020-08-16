Advertisement

Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum Hosts RCDRL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Remote controlled car enthusiasts and drivers battled the heat and the competition at Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum Sunday.

The Radio Controlled Drag Racing League held an all day event at the popular tourist attraction, which saw nearly 100 drivers compete for a chance to earn points toward a season-long championship.

Participants of all ages attempted to outrun the competition down the 132-foot-long drag strip.

The competition was divided up by classes - based on model and speed of each car.

The slowest models could travel at a top speed of roughly 55 mph.

The fastest cars were able to hit nearly 120 mph.

Fans, drivers, and officials regularly attempted to enforce social distancing.

The RCDRL originally began as a way for disabled and handicapped individuals to participate in organized competition.

Since then the organization has grown tremendously, and has sanctioned races in eight states, with the headquarters stationed in Texas.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

