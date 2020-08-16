“Little Red Shoes” event helps families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The "Little Red Shoes" is having a significant impact on the Ronald McDonald House of North-Central Florida and the families they serve. Now, people across the globe can help the non-profit.

"Having a virtual event has allowed us to bring in people from all over the world. We serve families from all over the world, and because not all of our donors are from the Alachua County area, I have heard from people in California," said Sherry Houston, the Executive Director of the home.

Those participating here in north-central Florida are just happy to help support an essential organization in the community.

“I think it is awesome that the Ronald McDonald House has been able to figure out another way to do this type of fundraiser and that there are 62 homes that people are also holding this event,” said Jocelyn Holt, a supporter of the Ronald McDonald House. “I think it is just a testament to how much this community loves the Ronald McDonald House.”

Holt said this organization means a lot to her and her family because she understands the situations these families are experiencing.

"It actually hits really close to my home. I'm from Gainesville, but my brother had a neurological disease, and we used Shands for many, many, many years. If we did not live in Gainesville, we would have probably need to stay at a place like Ronald McDonald House."

Families see the money given to the organization is reinvested in them and the facility.

"Getting to see the Ronald McDonald House from the inside out was a blessing because I can see that this is truly an organization where every penny goes to the families," said Nicole Miners.

She stayed at the house with her family when her daughter Savannah was at UF Health Shands and said the community is what makes this house a home.

"I think that I speak on behalf of all of the families in the Ronald McDonald House when I say that each of you whether you feel that your contribution is a big one or not, it takes everybody working together to make a difference. Those differences are felt and appreciated more than you could ever know," said Miners.

Houston has a message for those helping support those staying at the house.

"Thank you for helping us keep families close to their hospitalized child. That is one of the most priceless gives that you could give to somebody."

The home is very special to the Miners family. When she drives down Archer Road for her daughter's visits to Shands, she is always pulled back to the home.

"If I had to pick one word, it would be family. If you get off the interstate and you are there are for a doctor's appointment, and the first feeling that comes to you is, I have to go visit. I don't know another word then family."

if you want to find out more information about how you can help the Ronald McDonald House click on the link below.

