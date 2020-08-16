Man shot in Ocala after he points gun at sheriff’s deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after Marion County Sheriffs deputies say he pointed a gun at them, forcing deputies to shoot him.

Deputies say they got a call about an armed man in the area of Larch and Baseline road. When they arrived, the man pointed a gun at them and deputies then shot and killed the man.

The Sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the shooting and we will have more details for you as they become available.

