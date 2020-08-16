Advertisement

Ocala National Forest closing temporarily for Navy exercise

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re planning on visiting the Ocala National Forest this coming week, you won’t be able to visit the full park.

The United States Navy will be activating the range boundary safety zone for an upcoming exercise at the Pinecastle Bombing Range. All seven gates surrounding the park will be closed for public safety.

The area will be closed from Monday to Thursday.

