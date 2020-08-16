Ocala National Forest closing temporarily for Navy exercise

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re planning on visiting the Ocala National Forest this coming week, you won’t be able to visit the full park.

The United States Navy will be activating the range boundary safety zone for an upcoming exercise at the Pinecastle Bombing Range. All seven gates surrounding the park will be closed for public safety.

The area will be closed from Monday to Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.