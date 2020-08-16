Ocala native, current Dartmouth football player, disappointed by cancelled fall season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the FCS level, the entire Ivy league has been postponed until spring when it comes to fall sports. That move, impacts Ocala native Connor Davis. Davis used to be a kicker at Forest High School.

Davis is now a junior at dartmouth and admits he was disappointed by the loss of his season, but saw the writing on the wall.

The Ivy league cancelled 2020 spring sports earlier than other D1 conferences, and it was the same for 2020 fall.

He expected the cancellation to happen and got the chance to grieve the fall season a little early. Davis and his teammates are now training, social distance style, in hopes of having a spring season in 2021.

“Whatever the Ivy league does there’s a good chance it gets reflected in the other conferences, they tend to be on the safer side so we’ve been mentally preparing. If you would’ve asked me a couple months ago I probably said we wouldn’t, obviously it was a bummer when the verdict came out”

David 6 of 9 on field goals last fall, and set a school record with 43 straight PAT’s.

