Advertisement

Ocala native, current Dartmouth football player, disappointed by cancelled fall season

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the FCS level, the entire Ivy league has been postponed until spring when it comes to fall sports. That move, impacts Ocala native Connor Davis. Davis used to be a kicker at Forest High School.

Davis is now a junior at dartmouth and admits he was disappointed by the loss of his season, but saw the writing on the wall.

The Ivy league cancelled 2020 spring sports earlier than other D1 conferences, and it was the same for 2020 fall.

He expected the cancellation to happen and got the chance to grieve the fall season a little early. Davis and his teammates are now training, social distance style, in hopes of having a spring season in 2021.

“Whatever the Ivy league does there’s a good chance it gets reflected in the other conferences, they tend to be on the safer side so we’ve been mentally preparing. If you would’ve asked me a couple months ago I probably said we wouldn’t, obviously it was a bummer when the verdict came out”

David 6 of 9 on field goals last fall, and set a school record with 43 straight PAT’s.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Blackshear signs pro deal in Israel

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Low post scorer sets up shop abroad.

Sports

Florida HS sports to start Aug. 24

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT

Sports

FHSAA sets Aug. 24 start date for fall practices

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Ten-game football schedule can kick off Sept. 4.

Sports

No NCAA Fall Championships

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT

Latest News

Sports

NCAA nixes championship tournaments for fall

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Gator volleyball, soccer, cross country are among those who won't be able to play for a title.

Sports

LIVE: Fate of fall high school sports on the line again in FHSSA meeting

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Three options being discussed for starting fall practices

Sports

Dissension within Florida State football team

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Controversy in Seminoles program over testing

Sports

Options for fall high school sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT

Sports

FSU players critical of staff

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT

Sports

Gators appearing on draft projections

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Loaded UF roster could produce multiple high picks