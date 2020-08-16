Advertisement

UF holds virtual summer graduation ceremonies

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In-person graduations may have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the University of Florida is taking the time to honor its summer graduates.

Virtual graduations have been held throughout the day and evening for summer graduates at various colleges.

University leaders say despite there not being in-person graduations right now, they will be rescheduled in the future when it’s safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alachua County man arrested after DUI crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man in Alachua County is facing DUI charges.

News

FIRST BAPTIST FOOD DRIVE

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Alachua County commission devotes hundreds of thousands of dollars of CARES Act money to school employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
Financial help is on the way for those who work at Alachua County schools.

Local

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints interim Clay County Sheriff after suspension of Derryl Daniels

Updated: 4 hours ago
Clay County has a new sheriff after the suspension of former Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Latest News

News

First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
First Baptist partners with Farm Share to feed those in need

VOD Recordings

Levy County sheriff's office reports first cases of COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

VOD Recordings

Art Walk returns to Ocala

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic

News

Ramos Strong Motivational Group giving away $500 back to school shopping sprees to those in need

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The application is open to students of single parents in Alachua and Polk counties.

News

Ramos Strong Back to School Giveaway

Updated: 23 hours ago