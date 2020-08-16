UF holds virtual summer graduation ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In-person graduations may have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the University of Florida is taking the time to honor its summer graduates.

Virtual graduations have been held throughout the day and evening for summer graduates at various colleges.

University leaders say despite there not being in-person graduations right now, they will be rescheduled in the future when it’s safe to do so.

