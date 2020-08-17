Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Prepping for Safe Primary Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Primary elections in Florida are on Tuesday, and with coronavirus concerns, many people are hesitant to head to the polls.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office says they are doing everything they can to make people feel safe.

“We’re making sure that everything is sanitized as every voter walks in.” Says Fred Korzec, the Clerk at precinct 38. “We’re using sanitation procedures throughout the whole process as they come in. They sign in. They are using stylists instead of using their hands. The stylists are cleaned after people leave. Once they do their voting, my assistant or I will go and resterilize the entire area including the stylist.”

COVID-19 has also changed people’s voting plans. Instead of voting in-person, many are choosing to vote by mail. Kim Barton, the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, stresses that if you have not mailed in your ballot yet, it is too late now.

“If you have a vote by mail ballot, you must drop it off at our office or at our drop box in front of our building here,” she said. “Your ballot has to be in our office before 7 p.m. on election day.”

Barton also says you cannot take your mail-in ballot to your precinct unless you want it to be discarded and then vote in person. If you are unsure of where your precinct is, Barton says head to their website.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

