Advertisement

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Prepping for Safe Primary Day

By AJ Willy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Primary elections in Florida are on Tuesday, and with coronavirus concerns, many people are hesitant to head to the polls.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office says they are doing everything they can to make people feel safe.

“We’re making sure that everything is sanitized as every voter walks in.” Says Fred Korzec, the Clerk at precinct 38. “We’re using sanitation procedures throughout the whole process as they come in. They sign in. They are using stylists instead of using their hands. The stylists are cleaned after people leave. Once they do their voting, my assistant or I will go and resterilize the entire area including the stylist.”

COVID-19 has also changed people’s voting plans. Instead of voting in-person, many are choosing to vote by mail. Kim Barton, the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, stresses that if you have not mailed in your ballot yet, it is too late now.

“If you have a vote by mail ballot, you must drop it off at our office or at our drop box in front of our building here,” she said. “Your ballot has to be in our office before 7 p.m. on election day.”

Barton also says you cannot take your mail-in ballot to your precinct unless you want it to be discarded and then vote in person. If you are unsure of where your precinct is, Barton says head to their website.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Homepage

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Deputies said they got a call about an armed man in the area of Larch and Baseline roads. When they arrived, the man, who has now been identified as 52-year-old Rick Lee Miller, was in the roadway, armed with a firearm.

Latest News

News

Mullen: New COVID-19 testing is huge for college football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Gators head coach discusses a new COVID-19 test that can help college football succeed this season.

News

Several Gators football players did not practice on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football suited up for the first time on Monday for the start of fall camp, however, not every Gator practiced.

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Nine people, including five children, are without a home after a fire in Ocala early Monday morning.

News

Thrift stores adapt during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
While many small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic, a couple thrift shops in Gainesville are finding new ways to improve their stores and attract more business.

News

ROSIE HILL ANNIVERSARY

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 18 hours ago