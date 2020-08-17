Advertisement

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week's Florida Bar Exam is being postponed once again, after it was already rescheduled due to COVID-19 earlier this year. 

Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format due to concerns over the virus. 

Now, due to technical issues with online test-taking software, thousands of examinees will not be taking the exam on Wednesday.

“The part that was the hardest was when they delayed it an extra month because that was a whole month of another ten hour day studying and now they expect us to do it until October,” University of Florida Levin College of Law Graduate Olivia Laing said.

Laing received the announcement late Sunday night from the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

“People have changed their life plans, cancelled vacation, delayed starting work, and now we’re just running low on income and it’s not only affecting our careers but at this point our livelihood,” Laing said. 

Some prospective test-takers reported technical difficulties weeks ahead of the new announcement and said they are not surprised the software did not end up working. 

“We’ve been following trends in the news about other states that have used this software program and it’s failed,” University of Florida Levin College of Law Graduate Will McMillin said. 

The Board plans to reschedule the exam to a date in October that has not been announced.

“They didn’t apologize for what we’re going through or acknowledge the difficulty and it just feels terrible that the Bar just doesn’t seem to care about us,” McMillin said. 

A supervised practice program is also being created to allow applicants to practice under the supervision by a member of The Florida Bar. No further details were provided to applicants except that the project is expected to begin in mid-September. 

Laing said what she believes would be fair is for graduates to have diploma privilege, which is a way lawyers can be admitted into the Florida Bar without taking an exam.

A group of Florida Bar examinees have planned a peaceful protest outside of the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee set for Wednesday. 

