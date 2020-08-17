Advertisement

Former Florida Gators wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, passes away

Former Gator coach and player, Aubrey Hill, dies.
Former Gator coach and player, Aubrey Hill, dies.(FIU athletics)
By Cierra Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) - Many across the state are mourning the loss of a player and coach who had an impact on the state of Florida in the sport of football.

Former Gators wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, died on Sunday. According to the Florida International University football team, where Hill coached, he died of cancer. Hill was only 48-years-old.

Hill played for the Gators from 1991-94 and played wide receiver. He was on three SEC championship teams and throughout his UF career he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After college he was a grad assistant at UF for three years. After that he was on Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh, and Miami’s football staffs.

He coached at Florida again in 2011 under then head Coach Will Muschamp, Hill was the wide receivers coach and then resigned before the 2012 season.

Hill later went down south to coach at his alma mater, Miami Carol City High School from 2013-16. Current Gator football freshman Nay’Quan Wright, was on that team.

He was the head coach at Carol City and won a state championship in 2016.

This season, was supposed to be Hill’s fourth season at FIU as the wide receivers coach.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum Hosts RCDRL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The RCDRL hosted a competition at Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum in Ocala on Sunday.

News

Today marks the 38th Anniversary of the murder of Rosie Hill

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Marion County Shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

“Little Red Shoes” event helps families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
One of the Ronald McDonald House Charities biggest fundraisers looked a little different this year. The organization hosted a virtual "Little Red Shoes" event, and all of the money will help families staying in the home. The executive director of the house said donors from across the globe had the chance to show their support.

Latest News

News

FIRST BAPTIST FOOD DRIVE

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT

News

First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
First Baptist partners with Farm Share to feed those in need

VOD Recordings

Levy County sheriff's office reports first cases of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff

VOD Recordings

Art Walk returns to Ocala

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Tropical Update

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic

News

Ramos Strong Motivational Group giving away $500 back to school shopping sprees to those in need

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The application is open to students of single parents in Alachua and Polk counties.