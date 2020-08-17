Former Florida Gators wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, passes away

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) - Many across the state are mourning the loss of a player and coach who had an impact on the state of Florida in the sport of football.

Former Gators wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, died on Sunday. According to the Florida International University football team, where Hill coached, he died of cancer. Hill was only 48-years-old.

Hill played for the Gators from 1991-94 and played wide receiver. He was on three SEC championship teams and throughout his UF career he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After college he was a grad assistant at UF for three years. After that he was on Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh, and Miami’s football staffs.

He coached at Florida again in 2011 under then head Coach Will Muschamp, Hill was the wide receivers coach and then resigned before the 2012 season.

Hill later went down south to coach at his alma mater, Miami Carol City High School from 2013-16. Current Gator football freshman Nay’Quan Wright, was on that team.

He was the head coach at Carol City and won a state championship in 2016.

This season, was supposed to be Hill’s fourth season at FIU as the wide receivers coach.

Aubrey Hill was such a good person. My heart is broken. 🐊 — Brady Ackerman (@bradyack) August 17, 2020

Fly High Coach Hill 😢🕊. I’m dedicating this season for you Unc.#chiefpride pic.twitter.com/nTJ6aP8AIx — ASTROBOY 💫 (@AbYasiir) August 16, 2020

Forever in our hearts 🕊 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q0EfKzDkyZ — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) August 16, 2020

