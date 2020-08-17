Gainesville’s Actor’s Warehouse gets early start on Amazing Give

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville's Actor's Warehouse hosted a family pictures event in the garden this evening to jump-start their involvement in the Amazing Give. We'll what they were doing and when the Amazing Give starts.

Tv20's Landon Harrar reported, "the Amazing Give has been helping North Central Florida non-profit organizations for 5 years running and collectively has helped raise 23 million dollars for them. I was able to catch up with the Actor's Warehouse who is one of those non-profits you can donate to. They got a little head start on the Amazing Give which actually starts next week but I was able to ask how far a little donation can actually go."

Family pictures in the garden was a chance for anyone interested to donate to the Actor's Warehouse and then receive professionally done pictures. Marival Parish came with her partner and two cats for pictures and she said, "we're photographers ourselves so we're never in front of the camera so we wanted to get some family photos. We also wanted to support our local Actor's Warehouse. The arts are struggling right now, pandemic times, but the arts are what keep us going during hard times."

The pandemic has forced changes to how theater performances are conducted since there are no more audiences.

Founder of the Actor's Warehouse Steven Butler said, "the fact that we can't be in that physical space together is challenging for us as artists and theater patrons because we thrive on that whole live theater. That interaction between the audience and the performers."

And moving already written performances to digital means they are no longer theater but motion picture performances so like many other businesses the Actor's Warehouse has creatively begun using zoom said Butler.

"We actually have created a couple of original pieces that we have done via zoom and uploaded it to our cloud and allowed audience member to pay a small fee for that just so we can have some small in flow of revenue and then they can have entertainment too."

The Amazing Give is a two-day fundraiser for many different non-profits and starts August 19th at 6 pm. Many non-profits will offer some type of program to encourage donations, the Actor’s Warehouse is a virtual happy hour followed by live performances going until 9 pm.

