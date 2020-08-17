Advertisement

Gators to open season at Rebels

SEC season kickoff Sept. 26
Florida opens vs. Ole Miss
Florida opens vs. Ole Miss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Southeastern Conference has announced the week one football schedule for the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Florida will open at Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 26. The remainder of the schedule will be revealed later on Monday evening.

The schools last met in 2015, a 38-10 Florida victory in Gainesville. The last meeting in Oxford took place in 2007, a 30-24 Gator win.

This year’s matchup will have extra intrigue with Lane Kiffin taking the Rebels’ head coaching job in the offseason. Kiffin is one of four first year head coaches at SEC programs this fall.

