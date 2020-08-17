Advertisement

Levy County Schools to start Monday

(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Levy County are heading back to the classroom on August 17.

The county joins, Dixie, Gilchrist, Bradford, and Union counties as schools open for in-person classes.

School leaders say there will be challenges going back with all the precautions being taken due to the virus.

But, they say they’re ready and prepared to handle the changes. The Levy County school board is offering three different options for elementary and secondary students.

Parents are being asked to monitor their children’s symptoms before school and mask-wearing is strongly recommended.

