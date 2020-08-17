Mother reacts to shots fired at house as number of Alachua County shootings continues to rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gun violence has spiked nationwide. Almost 60 people were shot and injured in Chicago and over 50 in New York City over the weekend. We’re also seeing a rise in shootings locally.

On Sunday, deputies responded a call of gunshots heard at SW 68th terrace near Holly Heights apartments on SW 8th avenue. Only a few hours later, the next day around 3 in the morning, deputies responded to shots fired at Hidden Oak Mobile Home Park.

Inside the home targeted was a family of three, including a 17-month-old child. They were sleeping when the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she heard gunshots. She was shocked to find bullets in her 17-month old daughter’s bedroom.

“I went in to make sure we was okay and that’s when we realized there was bullet holes through her window and into the wall,” she said.

This shooting is the fourth in Alachua County just this month.

”It is frightening. It’s very frightening especially as a parent to know that, if they had shot another area, they could have killed my child. I think we all have to be on guard. We have to be careful, but we can’t live in fear all the time either.”

While Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said there is no clear cause of the rise in shootings, they believe there are a few possibilities.

“We think that there is a couple causations,” Frank Kinsey, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, said. “We talk a lot about vehicle burglaries, unlocked car burglaries and people leaving their weapons in their cars. Some of those guns are out on the street. They’re readily accessible. Juveniles being out of school [too], we’ve seen some instances where there’s some juveniles involved in with these weapons.”

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing and there are currently no suspects. The Alachua County Sherriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding these investigations to contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc. at 352-372-STOP (7867). For any emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.