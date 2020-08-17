Mullen: New COVID-19 testing is huge for college football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a new saliva test, and this could be a game changer for college football and the fight against COVID-19.

Unlike other tests that require specialized supplies, the SalivaDirect test does not require a specific swab or collective device. According to experts, this test can provide results in under three hours and could cost about $10.

Florida football opened its fall camp on Monday, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen says this new test is a game changer for college football.

“I think it’s huge because it gives you the speed,” Mullen told reporters during his Zoom call. “The one thing you’re looking for is fast, accurate testing and then hopefully it’s inexpensive. With great availability. Those are all the things we’re looking for, that way we can administer more tests. Right now, with what we’re looking at football is one of the biggest tested industries out there. I don’t know how often you guys are testing but we’re testing quite often. The more availability, the more speed, and the more efficiency the better it’s going to be for all of us.”

The National Basketball Association helped to fund the development of this test and uses it to test for non-symptomatic carriers.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided last week to punt their respective football season to the spring, however, the SEC decided to continue on its delayed schedule. Mullen says he has seen a benefit of continuing on this path.

“I think the fact that when we were kind of away and having voluntary-only workouts and our guys were kind of off and about, we had quite a few positive tests,” explained Mullen. “Then we got back together and started having the mandatory workouts with full team activities and those numbers greatly decreased...Off of those numbers, you would think the safe place to be is practicing football and doing organized team activities, because that’s where our numbers greatly decreased. That’s the information we have now. That’s why I feel comfortable.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen long term, but our guys have handled everything really well,” added Mullen. “I think our medical staff, UF people, that have helped our medical staff here within the athletic department, have done an amazing job creating a safe environment for our players and the coaches, as well. We’ve changed a lot of our setup and everything that we’re doing, from where we’re eating, where we’re meeting, where we’re lifting, how we’re practicing, how we’re even in the locker room. Every aspect of things we’ve changed, our guys have done a really good job of adapting to that and staying safe.”

