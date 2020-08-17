Advertisement

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Nine displaced, including five children, in a fire on Monday morning.(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nine people, including five children, are without a home after a fire in Ocala early Monday morning.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, a fire started at a home on 2300 block of SW Fort King Street,east of interstate-75 at 3:04 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the fire burning through the roof of the one-story duplex. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

