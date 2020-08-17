Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who was shot and killed by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies over the weekend has now been identified.

Deputies said they got a call about an armed man in the area of Larch and Baseline roads. When they arrived, the man, who has now been identified as 52-year-old Rick Lee Miller, was in the roadway, armed with a firearm.

Miller has had previous run-ins with MCSO deputies in the past, including an incident in February where he refused to cooperate with deputies asking him to turn down his loud music.

Noisy Neighbor NOISY NEIGHBOR GOES TO JAIL AFTER THREATENING DEPUTIES In the early morning hours of Saturday, February 23rd, 2020, Sergeant Levay responded to an anonymous noise complaint at a local residence where he found Rick Lee Miller, party of 1, enjoying his music and moonshine. Sergeant Levay tried to reason with Rick, but, being the party animal he is, Rick wasn't having it. He threatened to shoot Sergeant Levay, became combative with deputies, and was eventually tased. Next time, we recommend taking the party inside and turning the music down. Rick was treated to an all-inclusive stay at our infamous Gold Star Hotel (without his radio). Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 24, 2020

No deputies or other civilians were injured in Saturday night’s incident.

T the deputies who responded to the call have been placed on administrative leave and will receive any counseling they need.

“This is the worst case scenario that any deputy faces and for them to go through that we want them to come through safely but not just physically we also want them to come through this whole thing safely emotionally so we’re going to provide that support and that counseling, anything they need,” said MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the incident.

