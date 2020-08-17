Advertisement

Postal Controversy Continues to Fuel Mail Ballot Concerns

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just over two million Floridians have already cast their ballot through the mail for Tuesday's primary election, but as reports of the United States Postal Service expecting shipping delays continue to mount, voting rights activists and election supervisors are growing increasingly concerned for the November election.

Election supervisors are continuing to collect mail ballots in drop boxes.

Since Friday almost 200,000 mail ballots were received, but more than 2.1 million are still outstanding.

That’s why reports of budget cuts and delays at the post office have Supervisors of Elections like Mark Earley concerned.

“When I did hear about sorters being taken out, I don’t know if that was accurate or not, but that raised concerns. You know that’s an obvious target for Russians or the Chinese or any of our national adversaries that might want to undermine our elections,” said Earley, who serves as Vice President of the Florida supervisors of Elections.

In Washington DC, the House Speaker called representatives back early from their August recess to address post office funding.

Their hope is to provide USPS with 25 billion additional dollars.

Patricia Brigham, President of the League of Women Voters of Florida said that funding is critical because even a day or two of postal delays could have significant repercussions.

“You could see hundreds of thousands of ballots not counted as a result,” said Patricia Brigham, President of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

In late July, the Post Master General sent a letter to Florida Supervisors of Elections and the Secretary of State, warning voters who request mail ballots late face a significant risk of their vote arriving too late to be counted if they return it through the mail.

As a result of that warning, the League has asked the Governor to consider allowing mail ballots received up to 10 days after election day to be counted in the General Election.

“Floridians that get their ballots in, they mail those ballots way ahead of time, for them to be disenfranchised that way, that is an attack on our democracy and should not be tolerated,” said Brigham.

However Earley doesn’t think such a move is necessary.

He and other election officials But election officials say mailing your ballot at least two to three weeks before election day will ensure it’s counted.

You can also return your ballot in person to your supervisor’s office before 7 PM on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.

News

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Deputies said they got a call about an armed man in the area of Larch and Baseline roads. When they arrived, the man, who has now been identified as 52-year-old Rick Lee Miller, was in the roadway, armed with a firearm.

News

Mullen: New COVID-19 testing is huge for college football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Gators head coach discusses a new COVID-19 test that can help college football succeed this season.

News

Several Gators football players did not practice on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football suited up for the first time on Monday for the start of fall camp, however, not every Gator practiced.

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Nine people, including five children, are without a home after a fire in Ocala early Monday morning.

News

Thrift stores adapt during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
While many small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic, a couple thrift shops in Gainesville are finding new ways to improve their stores and attract more business.

News

ROSIE HILL ANNIVERSARY

Updated: 20 hours ago