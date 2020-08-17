Ronald McDonald House nets $140,000 after “Little Red Shoes Event”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Little Red Shoes Event” exceeded all expectations over the weekend.

The charity event netted $140,000 to benefit families at UF Health Shands.

“I think our farthest donation was in California, and we had a family in Canada who actually gave us a donation also,” the director of the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida Sherry Houston said. “So, the joy of a virtual event is you don’t cap out at any number.”

The Red Shoe Affair is the biggest charity event for the Ronald McDonald House, but the weekend’s event had to be re-branded due to the pandemic.

Now called the “Little Red Shoes Event,” the fundraiser was held online for the first time. It included a silent auction, and testimony from families who are undergoing treatment at Shands.

