Advertisement

Several Gators football players did not practice on Monday

Trevon Grimes is one receiver that did not practice on Monday.
Trevon Grimes is one receiver that did not practice on Monday.(Jacquie Franciulli)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football suited up for the first time on Monday for the start of fall camp, however, not every Gator suited up.

“We had a couple guys not practice today, but we’ll see how that goes moving forward for us,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters during his Zoom call on Monday. “But, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if you have guys opt out. I’m going to support them fully. Really wouldn’t be surprised if we had coaches opt out, to be honest with you. Coaches are at such high risk because of the age group that they’re in. So statistically I think coaches are probably even at a higher risk.”

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, defensive end Zach Carter and wide receivers, Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney did not practice on the first day - TV20 has independently confirmed Carter, Grimes and Copeland’s absence.

These players have all voiced their concerns in regarding COVID-19 but some, especially Carter, has been especially vocal and supportive of the player movement that started in the PAC-12.

According to Mullen, he has stayed in contact with each player that was not in practice. For now no player has opted out of the entire season.

“I’ve had communication with it, but that’s not my place to share that with you right now, that’s theirs,” Mullen said. “Everyone’s going to have individual decisions about what’s going on, how they handle it, what their comfort levels are. But to me that’s for them if they want to share it with you. That’s not for me to share the personal interests of people that would be on our team.”

Mullen says the only thing the team can do moving forward is adapt.

"We're going to adapt to whatever happens as we continue to move forward. I think it's the team that's able to adapt best to whatever situation -- there's a lot of moving parts -- and the team that's able to adapt will end up holding up that national championship trophy at the end of the season."

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Nine people, including five children, are without a home after a fire in Ocala early Monday morning.

News

Thrift stores adapt during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
While many small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic, a couple thrift shops in Gainesville are finding new ways to improve their stores and attract more business.

News

ROSIE HILL ANNIVERSARY

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum Hosts RCDRL

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The RCDRL hosted a competition at Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum in Ocala on Sunday.

News

Today marks the 38th Anniversary of the murder of Rosie Hill

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Marion County Shooting

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT

News

“Little Red Shoes” event helps families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Dylan Lyons
One of the Ronald McDonald House Charities biggest fundraisers looked a little different this year. The organization hosted a virtual "Little Red Shoes" event, and all of the money will help families staying in the home. The executive director of the house said donors from across the globe had the chance to show their support.

News

FIRST BAPTIST FOOD DRIVE

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT

News

First Baptist of Alachua Holds Drive-Thru Food Drive

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
First Baptist partners with Farm Share to feed those in need