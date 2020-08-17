Several Gators football players did not practice on Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football suited up for the first time on Monday for the start of fall camp, however, not every Gator suited up.

“We had a couple guys not practice today, but we’ll see how that goes moving forward for us,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters during his Zoom call on Monday. “But, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if you have guys opt out. I’m going to support them fully. Really wouldn’t be surprised if we had coaches opt out, to be honest with you. Coaches are at such high risk because of the age group that they’re in. So statistically I think coaches are probably even at a higher risk.”

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, defensive end Zach Carter and wide receivers, Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney did not practice on the first day - TV20 has independently confirmed Carter, Grimes and Copeland’s absence.

These players have all voiced their concerns in regarding COVID-19 but some, especially Carter, has been especially vocal and supportive of the player movement that started in the PAC-12.

According to Mullen, he has stayed in contact with each player that was not in practice. For now no player has opted out of the entire season.

“I’ve had communication with it, but that’s not my place to share that with you right now, that’s theirs,” Mullen said. “Everyone’s going to have individual decisions about what’s going on, how they handle it, what their comfort levels are. But to me that’s for them if they want to share it with you. That’s not for me to share the personal interests of people that would be on our team.”

Mullen says the only thing the team can do moving forward is adapt.

"We're going to adapt to whatever happens as we continue to move forward. I think it's the team that's able to adapt best to whatever situation -- there's a lot of moving parts -- and the team that's able to adapt will end up holding up that national championship trophy at the end of the season."

